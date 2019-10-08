Hassocks running group raises thousands for childhood cancer awareness

A Hassocks community running group has raised more than £2,000 for a childhood cancer awareness campaign.

The We Run! Hassocks group painted the town gold on the morning of September 21.

The Burgess Hill Runners team

The run, which saw several teams challenged to run the whole of every street in the village, was in support of the Hassocks Goes Gold month. This awareness campaign aims to shine a light on the issue of childhood cancer.

Participants came from all over Mid Sussex to take part in the run, and arrived with gold tinsel, gold pompoms, and gold clothes to help raise funds for the important cause.

The funds were raised for the Childhood Cancer Awareness campaign, organized by the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Malcolm Roweth and his wife Jane are organisers of the We Run! Hassocks community running group, which coordinated the gold run.

Malcolm said: “The event went very well. The weather was kind and we had about 100 runners darting about all over the village for the morning. We raised somewhere in the region of £2,000 for Childhood Cancer Awareness. We were particularly touched by several local residents who came up and told us their experiences, current and past, of caring for children with cancer.”

Find out more about We Run! Hassocks by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/Werun.hassocks.