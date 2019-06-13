Hassocks student, 7, shares his passion for painting on Instagram

A Hassocks Infant School pupil’s artwork has set up his own Instagram account to showcase his art skills.

Seven-year-old Jesse Wells has always had an appetite for art and has continued to pursue his passion.

Jesse has loved to be arty since he could pick up a pen and paintbrush

Caroline, Jesse’s mum, explained how her son has always been crafty for as long as she could remember.

She said: “We were very lucky because when Jesse was in playgroup there was an ex-art teacher who taught older children in Hassocks and she offered to take him under her wing.”

Caroline explained that she, along with Jesse’s dad, had not needed to encourage their son to pursue his creative dreams, as it was simply something that he had done of his own accord.

“It is just been something that me and his dad have noticed and he does so much art but we did not know where to take him,” she said.

Jesse is a fan of visiting art galleries, which is where he receives most of his inspiration for his own art pieces.

One of his favourite galleries is Brighton’s artrepublic, where Jesse also attends classes.

The artrepublic gallery was one of the first companies to sell Banksy prints, and have been at the forefront of spotting new talent for almost 20 years.

The gallery offers classes for young people to give them the opportunity to expand and develop their artistic skills.

The children that attend these classes also are given a chance to meet all kinds of different artists from across the area.

Another place where Jesse has been which has become an important muse for his paintings is Paris.

Caroline explained that the family went on a holiday to the popular French destination and Jesse was left in awe.

“As soon as we arrived home from our holiday, Jesse went straight to work and started painting the Eiffel Tower in his own unique style.”

Jesse’s parents have even created a space for an art studio, so Jesse has his own area to work without any outside interference, which was advised by his teacher.

Caroline’s dream for Jesse is to be able to send him to an art school to improve his skills that he has gained at such a young age, and receive an art scholarship.

“As his mum and dad we want to encourage Jesse to go as far as he can with his natural talent.”

Check out Jesse’s Instagram page by searching for @jesse_young_artist