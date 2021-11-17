Nora Clifford and her guests enjoyed fish and chips for lunch while being entertained by Worthing-based singer Kim Bonsor.

After arriving at her party and seeing the large 102 balloons, Nora said: “102, that’s amazing.”

Jac Clifford, Nora’s daughter, said: “The party was a great success and it was great for so many family and friends to join Nora in her special birthday celebrations.

Nora Clifford celebrates her 102nd birthday surrounded by friends and family at a party in Hassocks.

“Most people attending the 102nd birthday had also joined Nora two years ago to celebrate her 100th birthday.”

On marrying Ted in 1954, Nora has lived in their Hassocks home ever since.

Nora has always been involved with the community as she, alongside others, founded the Mid Sussex Mencap Group.

Nora and her late husband Ted were actively involved in the local community including being members of the Hassocks Horticultural Society, the Adastra Bowls Club and the Weald Tennis Club.

Nora and Ted had two children, Jackie and Paul, and Nora devoted her time over the years to supporting her late son Paul who had Downs Syndrome with his many active interests.

Nora established a support group for mothers with children with learning disabilities holding regular meetings in her home.

Over the years Nora enjoyed cooking and baking for her family plus providing weekly meals for local people and neighbours who lived alone.

Her daught Jac said: “Nora in her younger days was called mountain goat due to her ability to walk and climb mountains well

