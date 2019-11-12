Have your say on playground upgrades in Mid Sussex

John Pears Recreation Ground

The three playgrounds it plans to upgrade are Batchelor's Field Recreation Ground in Bolney, John Pears Recreation Ground in Ashurst Wood and at Twineham Recreation Ground.

The council said in a Facebook post: "Our aim is to replace the old wooden climbing frames with something new and to make the whole area more accessible for everyone.

"We're interested to hear what you would like us to do at these parks to create a better experience for visitors."

Batchelor's Field Recreation Ground

The council now wants to hear from children, parents and carers — to find the relevant form and have your say on the redevelopments, click here.

The deadline for responses is Sunday, December 1.

What upgrades would you want to see in your local park? Let us know.