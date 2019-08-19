Haywards Heath 25th twinning anniversary celebrated in Traunstein

The visit coincided with Traunstein’s 400th anniversary of salt production, celebrating the laying of the first modern pipeline in the world. Haywards Heath mayor councillor Alastair McPherson and his wife Elspeth rode in the procession in an open horse-drawn carriage as guests of honour. Townspeople were dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes and walked to the sound of brass bands, with the procession ending in the town square. Mayor McPherson and members of Haywards Heath Twinning Association were formally welcomed by Mayor Christian Kegel, and the association have praised the generous hospitality they received from the town.

The chair of Haywards Heath Twinning Association, and Haywards Heath mayor councillor Alastair McPherson at the signing of the charter and the formal exchange of gifts.

Traunstein Mayor Christian Kegel and Mayor Alastair McPherson

The procession ended in Traunstein town square

The procession ended in Traunstein town square

