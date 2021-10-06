Haywards Heath art gallery auction for cancer support
The Green Tree Gallery, Haywards Heath, is running an online artwork auction for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 11:24 am
Donations worth almost £4,000 are available with bids starting at £1 – including paintings, glass work and jewellery.
The auction ends on Sunday, October 17 at 9pm and the artwork can be viewed at the gallery until Saturday, October 16.
Visit www.greentreegallery.co.uk for more information.