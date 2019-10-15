Haywards Heath Bike Ride see hundreds of cyclists take part

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride took place on Sunday, October 13.

Because of the change in date there were fewer riders than in previous years but despite this and the wet weather, around 400 cyclists took part in the annual event.

DM19102507a.jpg. Haywards Heath Bike Ride, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191013-120514008

All of the entry fees and sponsorship raised for the bike ride will be donated to Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC), a project which supports children under the age of five with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments.

Once the riders had started, there was a free trike ride for children who are too young to take part in the race or disabled, organised by Elizabeth Wickenden of the Mid Sussex Family Grapevine and Kangaroos, with all donations going to Kangaroos.

MP Mims Davies, who opened the event, said: “It was good to be part of the starting of the Bike Ride and to see another mammoth fundraising effort on behalf of the DVLCC which supports so many local families.

“I was a volunteer in the early days of the Bike Ride so it was fantastic to be invited back, seeing the ongoing support of brilliant committed local sponsors and helpers and the wider community coming together to promote fitness, sports participation and vital charity fundraising.

DM19102489a.jpg. Haywards Heath Bike Ride, 2019. Lauren Cooper, left and Julie Albers-Brough. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191013-120420008

“As the former sports & charities minister, despite the damp, it greatly gladdened my heart that this wonderful locally led initiative was such a success.

“Thank you to all for making another sporting challenge possible for so many cyclists, families and first timers on the brilliant routes around stunning Mid Sussex.”

She was joined by Alastair McPherson, town mayor, Gina Stainer from the Mid Sussex Times, Pillar Cloud from Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, and sponsors Andy James of 1st Central, Max Bruxelles from Fairfax and Mike Oliver.#

Mr McPherson said: “It was truly an honour to open our Town’s Bike Ride and wonderful to see so many people taking part in this great community event.

“Cyclists from all over the district, and beyond, braved the elements and all returned safely to receive not only a medal but a big cheer; so much fun was had by all and I’m very much looking forward to next year.”

Feed stations were on the longer routes, provided by Linear Health & Fitness, and by popular demand extra portaloos were in place.

Cheering crowds were on the start line in The Broadway to send the riders off and to welcome them back, along with live music.

Bike Ride Chairman, Mike Oliver, was delighted by the day: “So many people worked so hard to make this a very special day and it was great to re-meet many old friends from around the South East, but also to welcome new riders from as far afield as Hertfordshire.”

