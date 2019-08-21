Haywards Heath botanic garden set to glow as staff prepare for winter event

While many people might still be topping up their tans, Wakehurst is preparing for its winter lantern trail.

Preparations are ongoing for the sixth instalment of Glow Wild, which will see the mansion, botanic garden and woodlands come alive with lanterns and fire.

The staff have been hard at work to ensure all the lanterns are ready for the event

A new addition for this year’s event will be a nocturnal soundscape that will immerse visitors in the magic of the trail.

Wakehurst director Tony Sweeney said: “Glow Wild continues to go from strength to strength and we have a great mix this year of exciting new elements as well as the traditional, which we know our visitors love.”

The Wakehurst Mansion attic is a hive of activity, with volunteers and staff crafting new lanterns from paper and willow.

Wakehurst reuses a proportion of lanterns from the year before and is making sure each one looks its best.

Wakehurst ranger Kari Winter said that the team of volunteers will be cleaning hundreds of lanterns with warm soapy water and repairing any small tears in preparation for the event.

She said: “It does feel a bit weird organising lanterns in this hot weather, but Glow Wild is an intrinsic part of many people’s Christmas and it’s lovely to be part of its creation.”

One of the new artists this year helping to create the magic of Glow Wild is ITHACA.

The Brighton company will bring a bespoke soundscape made from recordings of Wakehurst’s nocturnal animals. The feature is designed to entrance visitors as they visit the trail.

Evocative sounds of the nocturnal world will leave all ages with an unforgettable memory of their evening at Glow Wild.

The event will run from November 21 until December 22 between 4pm and 8pm.