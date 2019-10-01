Haywards Heath boy joins forces with Paralympic champions including David Weir and Kare Adenegan for triathlon challenge

A youngster has raised more than £1,000 for a charity close to his heart by participating in a superhero-themed triathlon.

Sam Loft joined thousands of other fundraising champions, including Paralympic medal winners David Weir and Kare Adenegan, to take part in the Superhero Sprint Triathlons.

Sam with his family

The 15-year-old, from Haywards Heath, took on the challenge to raise awareness of the progressive condition Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) and funds for the charity CMT Kids.

Sam took part in two triathlons at the event, which took place on Saturday, August 17 at Eton Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire.

This was the third time Sam had participated in the event, organised by Paralympian Sophia Warner to give people with all kinds of disabilities an opportunity to participate in fun and competitive sport together with their friends and families.

Sam was born with CMT, which damages the peripheral nerves and leads to muscles becoming progressively weaker. This affects his mobility, balance, strength and ability to feel sensations such as pain, heat and cold. Although his condition impacts his everyday life, Sam is always cheerful, positive and determined to get involved in everything.

Everyday Superheros raises funds for charity

The event, which was sponsored by Marvel, featured a Celebrity Superhero Tri team race with 26 celebrity teams captained by champion para athletes.

Everyday superheroes were able to prepare with and compete against the likes of David Weir, Kare Adenegan, Dave Henson, Sophie Christiansen, Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe.

Sam was chosen to be part of Paralympic wheelchair racer Anne Wafula Strike’s team, and he completed the 3km bike ride section of the race on a recumbent tricyle loaned by Quest88. Later, Sam’s whole family were able to participate together in the Sprint Superhero Tri.

The family has raised £1,141, including gift aid, for CMT Kids so far. Support the fundraising drive at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeremy-loft.