Haywards Heath boy organises trek to raise funds for school climbing wall

A boy from Haywards Heath has taken on a trek challenge to raise funds for a climbing wall in his school’s playground.

Tom Quee, eight, decided to do a walk to raise money for improvements to his school.

After setting up an online donation page, Tom enlisted mum, Olivia, sister, Ella, and his two friends Freddie Alderson-Jenkins and Sam Russell to come with him on the walk. All the children attend Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath.

The group walked from Ditchling Beacon to Devil’s Dyke, a total of seven miles – 15,000 steps.

Olivia said: “It took us three and a half hours on one of the hottest days of the year. No mean feat for two eight-year-olds and two ten-year-old kids! In total we raised £456.64.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the four children who took part. They’ve really proved that with a bit of determination and effort you can make a big difference to the whole school!”

The school newsletter reported the walkers’ success: “This money is already making a difference as we begin our work on the playground mural before adding the traversing holds to complete the project. Thank you again so much – you are all superstars!”