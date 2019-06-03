Haywards Heath branch celebrates Yorkshire Building Society’s 100k hours

A Haywards Heath branch celebrates contributing to 100,000 hours of volunteering.

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Haywards Heath have donated more than 62 hours of their time to community projects such as volunteering at Sussex Homeless Support.

Since the Society launched its award-winning volunteering scheme in 2007, over 100,000 hours of colleague time has been donated to charities and good causes around the UK.

Jody Harman, manager of the Haywards Heath branch, said: “For over a decade we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money to charities and community groups.”