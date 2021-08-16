Haywards Heath care worker wins at The Great British Care Awards

Sally Sullivan was announced the winner at the South East regional awards on Friday, July 23, at The Hilton Metropole, and she now competes in the national finals in September.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events heldthroughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The awards aim to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Caremark Mid Sussex & Crawley's field care manager, Sally Sullivan, with her award SUS-211008-140816001