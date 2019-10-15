Haywards Heath Cats Protection offers half-term scarecrow event fun

Cats Protection is inviting animal-loving youngsters to learn more about caring for cats with a fun activity quiz at its Chelwood Gate centre this half term.

The charity will host an event from 10am to 2.30pm every day from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 at its National Cat Centre in Lewes Road.

Suitable for children aged from five to 11, participants will need to solve a series of clues to help scarecrow find its missing cat in the centre’s outdoor woodland walk.

The trail costs £2 per child with a prize at the end. Booking is not required, but all children must be supervised by an accompanying adult.

Dee McDonald, manager of the centre, said: “Our scarecrow trail will be a great way to burn off some half-term energy in the great outdoors while also learning about cats. With a prize at the end, children are also welcome to pop in and say hello to the real-life cats in our care currently looking for new homes.”