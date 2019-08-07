Haywards Heath church housed charity fundraiser to help eradicate baby infection

A charity raising funds to help eradicate an infection in newborn babies held a cake sale in Haywards Heath as part of a nationwide awareness month.

Group B Strep Support held the sale at The Ascension Church, in Vale Road, raising £190 in the process last month.

Patron of the charity Sir Nicholas Soames attended the event. He said: “As a patron of the charity, I’m delighted to show my support for their excellent work.

“Two babies a day develop group B strep infection, with one baby a week dying.

“More needs to be done to improve awareness and stop this happening.”

Haywards Heath Town mayor Alastair McPherson also joined the event, enjoying the cake and learning more about the charity’s work.

Jane Plumb, chief executive at Group B Strep Support, said: “We are so grateful for the local community’s support and would like to say thank you to everyone involved.

“We rely on fundraising so events like this will help us continue raising awareness and providing vital support for families affected by group B strep.”

Group B strep, also known as GBS or strep B, is a common bacterium unknowingly carried by about 20-30 per cent of adults.

It is very rarely dangerous to adults but is the most common cause of life-threatening infection in newborn babies, causing sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis.

Group B Strep Support is a national charity based in Bridge Road, Haywards Heath, which supports families affected by group B strep, educates health professionals and the public and supports research into better understanding of the infection.

The charity relies on voluntary donations and the money raised from events like this help the charity to continue its vital work saving lives and supporting families across the UK.

