Haywards Heath fish shop wins award
A fish and chip shop won the Best Business Floral Cup at the Haywards Heath Best Kept Gardens 2021 contest.
Award-winning master fishmonger Sebastian Candelon and his Fresh Fish Shop won first prize in the Business Category.
Chair of the Haywards Heath IN BLOOM committee, councillor Sandy Ellis, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered our 2021 Virtual Haywards Heath IN BLOOM Gardening Competition. Our competition encourages everyone in our town to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and trees can enhance the area and protect our wildlife and is a great opportunity to showcase the variety of gardening talent we have in Haywards Heath!
It has been truly amazing to see the effort and pride that goes into the planting that makes our gardens, allotments and businesses beautiful.”
John Awcock and Sandra Westmoreland took home the cup for overall Gardener winner and Melvyn Cook was awarded the overall winner in the allotments category.