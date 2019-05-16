Haywards Heath hair salon celebrates winning award

The team at Silk Hair Boutique in Haywards Heath are celebrating their continued success after winning the title of Hair Salon of the Year 2019 – West Sussex in the UK Enterprise Awards, following other award wins last year.

Owner Karen Truscott said she was ‘very proud’ and acknowledged that none of it would have been possible without her team of experienced and qualified stylists.

The team at Silk Hair Boutique in Haywards Heath

The salon in Commercial Square won Best Customer Experience and Best Salon in West Sussex, in the Sussex Salon Awards 2018.

A spokesman said: “SILK has been providing excellent service to a growing customer base for many years and the move to their wonderful new premises near the station and opposite Waitrose has proved to be a real success.

“They have a large regular clientele and welcome many new clients attracted from recommendations and their excellent reputation.

“SILK look forward to welcoming you at their multi-award winning salon in Haywards Heath.”

READ MORE: Fears missing Burgess Hill father and son ‘may have come to harm’ in Spain