Haywards Heath Harriers volunteer wins award for passion and community support

Marion Hemsworth has won the Good Sport award at this year’s Mid Sussex Applauds.

This award goes to a club or individual who has made an outstanding contribution to supporting activity or sport in Mid Sussex.

MSDC Applauds awards 2019. SUS-191014-141125001

Marion was described in nominations as someone who has worked tirelessly to get people running and making running an enjoyable activity available to all, as a great ambassador for running and proof that your passion can inspire others.

Watch the above video to see her reaction to winning the award.