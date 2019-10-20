Haywards Heath Harriers volunteer wins award for passion and community support

Marion Hemsworth has won the Good Sport award at this year’s Mid Sussex Applauds.
This award goes to a club or individual who has made an outstanding contribution to supporting activity or sport in Mid Sussex.
Marion was described in nominations as someone who has worked tirelessly to get people running and making running an enjoyable activity available to all, as a great ambassador for running and proof that your passion can inspire others.
Watch the above video to see her reaction to winning the award.