Haywards Heath hearses go hybrid as funeral directors inspired by eco movement

A funeral directors is replacing its cars with a hybrid hearse and limousine, inspired by Extinction Rebellion and the school climate strikes.

P & S Gallagher in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill – which also trades as Bowley Funeral Service in Hassocks – is the first funeral director on the south coast to offer the cars to its clients.

Funeral directors Matthew Gallagher and Paul Bowley have urged other county firms and local authorities to reduce carbon emissions too.

Mr Gallagher said: “We’ve been incredibly impressed by Greta Thunberg and the growing global movement for action on climate change, so when it came to replacing some of our vehicles this year we decided there was no alternative but to look at low-emissions models.

“No one is making a traditional all-electric hearse or limousine as yet, but hybrid options are available, so it was a no-brainer.

“We’ve seen increasing numbers of extreme weather events and it’s clear we’ve all got to do something. I really hope other businesses and councils in Sussex can think along the same lines.”

The cars were supplied by coachbuilder Coleman Milne, which produced the first hybrid hearse and limousine in the UK.

Stacey Moore, of Coleman Milne, said: “We’re delighted to supply hybrid versions of our Norwood and Rosedale marques to Bowley and Gallagher and we’re sure the families who use them will be impressed.

“As automotive specialists we’re seeing a big increase in interest from customers in switching from internal combustion engines to electric hybrids. We only see this trend continuing as people’s awareness about the climate emergency grows.”

Terry Tennens, chief executive of the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors, said: “The environment has risen to the top of public concerns, so it’s great to see independent funeral directors responding by investing in their businesses in a way that is good for the families in their care as well as the planet.

“Matthew and his team should be applauded and I would encourage other funeral directors to think about the environment too in the coming years.”