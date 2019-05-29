Haywards Heath held various events to support Alzheimer’s Society’s charity week

All throughout Haywards Heath various events were held to actively support the annual Alzheimer’s charity week.

The Haywards Heath Dementia Action Alliance actively supported the annual Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Action Week by putting on a number of special events throughout the week.

Haywards Heath's Mayor, Cllr Alastair McPherson and Jacqui Smith, chair of the Dementia Action Alliance

The aim was to promote dementia awareness in the community and to inform sufferers and their carers of local services, activities and events that are available in the area.

The week commenced with an ‘Ask the Expert’ session for businesses in the area. The meeting focussed on how small changes in a business can make a big difference to the experience for sufferers of dementia.

Held in the Town Hall was a Dementia Information Fair which was opened by the Mayor, where a range of organisations: Alzheimer’s Society, Know Dementia, CareMark and Age UK, were on hand to answer any questions, listen to any challenges the visitors were facing and offered support and information.

Everyone attending was treated to refreshments, with free tea and coffee and cakes made and served by members of St Richard’s Church.

Jacqui Smith, chair of the Dementia Action Alliance said: “We are grateful to all the various different organisations who have supported the Dementia Action Week in Haywards Heath.

“Judging by the many positive comments we have received from visitors to the events, the week has been a success.

“There is still a lot more we can do, and it would be great to see more people becoming Dementia Friends.”

By becoming a Dementia Friend, people gain a better understanding of the disease and how by doing small things, they can make a difference to the lives of people living with dementia.

To become a Dementia Friend, it simply involves attending a free informal talk. The next sessions are planned for June 3 and 18 at the Town Hall and can be booked by calling 01444 455694 or email: dfc@haywardsheath.gov.uk