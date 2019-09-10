Haywards Heath Horticultural Society's autumn show - in pictures

Colourful and ‘high standard’ blooms featured at this year’s Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Autumn Show.

Town mayor Alastair McPherson was delighted to present trophies and awards to members of the society at the event on Saturday (September 7). Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of the society, said: “The club were encouraged by the interest and enthusiasm of the members who provided a show which was both colourful and of a high standard. Member Jim Turnbull exhibited an outstanding quality of vegetables. The dahlia section drew the eye with its colour and variety, led by Michael Figg who’s blooms were truly exceptional. The photography section proved as popular as ever and was keenly contested, prizes were taken by members Mr and Mrs Branscombe. Many thanks to our judges – and especially to Tim Pierce who will retire from judging this year. And many thanks to our popular mayor Alastair McPherson, who presented the trophies and awards to the winners.” For the full list of winners, visit the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society website here.

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Haywards Heath Horticultural Society other Buy a Photo

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Haywards Heath Horticultural Society other Buy a Photo

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Haywards Heath Horticultural Society other Buy a Photo

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Haywards Heath Horticultural Society other Buy a Photo

View more