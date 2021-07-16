Haywards Heath Horticultural Society held the event at the Orchards Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 26.

There was a plant and raffle stall, and the shopping centre donated vouchers for the Best in Show exhibits.

Sylvia Harris, vice-chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, said: “In the afternoon we welcomed our new mayor, Howard Mundin, and consort, Margaret Baker.

“They met old friends and enjoyed the delightful display of sweet peas, roses, delphiniums, and many other exhibits.

“It was great to see the entry of a beautiful planter from Bolnore Village Primary School.

“Carla Sturt, learning support assistant, said the children used a mixture of recycled materials with colourful decoupage, filled with a variety of plants.

“Artwork entered by Northlands Wood Primary Academy in the Hope Springs Eternal display will share the John Harris School Award with Bolnore Village both schools did outstanding work for both events .

“Mid-afternoon, the mayor presented the awards.

“The John Box Cup, The Percy Kent Challenge Cup and the National Sweet Pea Medal awarded to Roger Dix for his superb sweet peas entries.

“A special mention to our new exhibitor David Radford for his delightful sweet peas.

“The Buckshalls Challenge Trophy was awarded to Roy Hayward for his beautiful vase of three hybrid tea roses.

“The Bert Manvell Tray award went to Michael Figg for his gargantuan delphiniums.”

Vice-chairman Sylvia swept the board with her roses, mixed flowers, vegetables and fruit entries.

The ‘Best in Show’ winners were as follows:

Best Vase in Show, Roger Dix

Best Exhibit in Show, Michael Figg

Best Exhibit of Fruit or Vegetables in Show, Sylvia Harris

Best Exhibit in Photography, Michele Branscombe

To find out more about Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, including how to join, visit its website at www.hhhs.org.uk.

