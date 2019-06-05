Haywards Heath Lions back group fighting period poverty

Haywards Heath Lions Club has made a donation in support of a group which works to help young girls and women overcome period poverty throughout the UK.

On learning about the Red Box Project, and the issues surrounding period poverty, Lion president Peter Parr contacted the local co-ordinator Holly Davidson to discuss how the Haywards Heath Lions could help.

Haywards Heath Lions presenting supplies to Holly Davidson of the Red Box Project

Holly told Peter that following the government’s decision to provide free sanitary products to schools for girls between the ages of 11 and 18 from April 2019, the one item that young girls desperately needed is underwear.

The Red Box Project is also providing suplies to primary schools in the area.

Peter took this information back to the members of HH Lions Club who approved a budget of £200.

He then approached Primark in Crawley and spoke with department manager Bethanie Brash, about the situation and that he wanted to purchase as many pairs of ladies’ underwear that he could for £200.

Whether it’s period poverty, not being able to ask at home, or just being caught short, we want to have their backs and let them keep their dignity. Lion president Peter Parr

Primark managed to provide the club with 314 pairs plus Primark donated a half box of other assorted ladies items.

Peter said: “The issue of period poverty was new to me and came as a huge shock in a day and age where no young woman should be placed in a position where she has to worry about whether they can afford to buy sanitary products or not.

“I would really like to thank Bethanie from Primark, who took the matter out of my hands and sourced a range of products plus Bethanie arranged for a separate box of mixed items to be donated.”

The Red Box Project says: “If you had to choose between buying sanitary wear or eating, which would you choose?

“One in ten have been UNABLE TO AFFORD sanitary protection.

“More than a quarter of girls said they used a sanitary product for longer than its intended use because they couldnt afford a fresh one.

“One in seven have struggled to afford sanitary protection. 48 per cent of girls in the UK are embarrassed by their periods. 49% have missed an entire day of school because of their period; of which 59% have made up a lie or an alternate excuse.

“Almost one third (32 per cent) have missed more than one day of school because of their period.

“Whether it’s period poverty, not being able to ask at home, or just being caught short, we want to have their backs and let them keep their dignity.”

