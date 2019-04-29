Haywards Heath man completes the London Marathon for Parkinson’s UK

A Haywards Heath man, 54, took part in the London Marathon yeaterday (Sunday, April 28) in support of charity Parkinson’s UK.

Mike was part of Parkinson’s UK’s team of 240 runners, and the money raised from the marathon will fund the charity’s pioneering research to find better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.

London was one of three marathons Mike has challenged himself to do within three weeks for Parkinson’s UK. He took on the Boston Marathon two weeks ago, and he’ll be running the Three Forts Challenge on Sunday, May 5.

Parkinson’s is a serious neurological condition with more than 40 symptoms that affects people of all ages. It causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time. Currently there is no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The runners’ efforts mark the same month that Parkinson’s UK has launched its new awareness campaign Parkinson’s Is. According to Parkinson’s UK, 8 in 10 people with Parkinson’s believe that awareness is low because people don’t consider it to be a serious condition - and only associate it with one symptom - a tremor.

Parkinson’s Is aims to raise public awareness of Parkinson’s by highlighting the often-brutal reality of living with the condition. To find out more visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/parkinsons-is