Haywards Heath man dies after falling from Eastbourne cliffs

A man from Haywards Heath died after falling from Beachy Head, an inquest heard on Thursday (August 22).

Family have spoken of their shock after George Pike, of Scaynes Hill Road, was found to have taken his life at the beauty spot in May this year, aged 57.

In a statement read at the inquest in Eastbourne Town Hall, his wife Ruth said they had been happily married for 28 years.

“We were the best of friends, we spoke about everything. He was a very strong, determined man and achieved so much.”

He had a good sense of humour, enjoyed football, music, fishing and had lots of friends, she said.

His wife said, “I’m shocked, I can’t believe this happened. We talked about everything. I don’t understand.”

Mrs Pike said her husband found the pressures of his work as a construction site manager challenging, and he had a very responsible job on a number of sites.

The day of his death, she said he had got up as normal and headed for work. His body was found by emergency services at the cliffs on May 23.

A report from his GP heard Mr Pike had suffered with work-related stress, anxiety and depression for many years.

Doctor Andrew Reader said his death had “shocked family, friends, and health professionals alike”.

East Sussex Coroner Alan Craze concluded Mr Pike had taken his own life, and expressed his condolences to the family.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.