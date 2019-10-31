Haywards Heath marketing suite supporting Christmas shoebox campaign

Marketing suites will be acting as drop off points for a festive shoebox campaign this November.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes is supporting Operation Christmas Child by hosting drop off points at its marketing suites in the Saxon Mills development, in London Road, Hassocks, and Wychwood Park in Rocky Lane, Haywards Heath, between November 11 and 18.

Lynnette St Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and a little can truly go a long way at this time of year.

“As a national housebuilder, we are committed to supporting charities both locally and also further afield.

“We are very proud to be opening up our Saxon Mills and Wychwood Park marketing suites in support of Operation Christmas Child this year.

“Members of the local community are welcome to fill up a shoebox with gifts for children who are less fortunate and drop it off at our Sales and Marketing Suites between November 11 to 18.”

The sales and marketing suites are open seven days, Mondays from 12pm to 5.30pm, and Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 5.30pm.

For further details about Operation Christmas Child and how to pack a shoe box, visit www.operationchristmaschild.org.uk.