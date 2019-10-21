Haywards Heath mayor opens new play park

The Mayor of Haywards Heath has cut the ribbon on new playground.

Cllr Alastair McPherson opened the Birchen Oak play park on Saturday. He was joined by Alison Key of Crest Nicholson, the developer of Birchen Oak, which is located on the borders of Lindfield. It is hoped that the play park will provide great entertainment for local families to enjoy all year round, and especially during the upcoming half term and brisk autumn months. Christine Tiernan, mMarketing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: “Our aim as a housebuilder is more than just building homes, we look to build vibrant communities, and the new play park at Birchen Oak embodies this ethos. We cannot wait to see families enjoying the park.”

New play park opening at Birchen Oak, opened by Mayor Alastair McPherson and Alison key of Crest Nicholson. Pic Steve Robards SR18101902 SUS-191020-145922001

