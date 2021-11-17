Mayor Howard Mundin, who recently attended a talk by Dr Khalid Ali, senior lecturer in geriatrics and stroke medicine at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS), has chosen the rehab centre as his charity for the year.

He said: “After a stroke, rehabilitation programs are critical in helping patients regain lost skills and become independent again and we are so fortunate in Haywards Heath to have a renowned centre for stroke rehabilitation right on our doorsteps at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“Evidence shows that people with a suspected stroke get the best outcomes when they are admitted to a hospital with a highly specialist and experienced team of stroke experts and having worked at the Princess Royal Hospital for almost 20 years,

Haywards Heath Mayor chooses Sussex Rehabilitation Centre as his charity while in office. Mayor Howard Mundin with the SRC team.

“I am delighted that I will be able to support the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) as my chosen charity.