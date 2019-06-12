Haywards Heath Olympian took his own life in ‘spur of the moment’ decision

An Olympic-standard clay pigeon shooter from Haywards Heath took his own life in a ‘spur of the moment’ decision.

Yesterday (June 11), an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard Christopher Warner, 36, of Rumbolds Lane, suffered from multiplesclerosis that limited his mobility, leaving him reliant on a wheelchair and sometimes an electric hoist to move around his home.

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court on Tuesday (May 14)

Chris competed in both able-bodied and Paralympic events, and was part of Great Britain’s Paralympic team.

He qualified to compete in the Rio 2016 Olympics, but was unable to attend due to ill health.

The inquest heard that on the afternoon of January 26, his wife Dawn, who was also his carer, returned home from shopping to find the curtains drawn, lights off and Chris’s body in the living room.

He was pronounced dead at 5.09pm that evening, with the cause of death listed as hanging.

The discovery came as a shock to Chris’s family, the inquest heard, as he had applied for a new passport only days before his death and booked a hotel in London with Dawn for their upcoming anniversary.

Coroner Penelope Schofield urged Chris’s family to put aside the circumstances of his death and try to remember him for the good times they had together.

“From the evidence, it’s quite clear this was a spur of the moment thing that he did,” she said.

“Very much in these cases we don’t know why. The question for you is ‘why?’, but I’m very sorry but we may never be able to find that out.”

Ms Schofield recorded the death as suicide.

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information about the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org