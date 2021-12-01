Haywards Heath performs on West End

The students from Stagecoach Haywards Heath took performed at the Shaftesbury Theatre, for Stagecoach’s Showcase on Sunday, November 21.

The students were joined by 32 schools from across the UK.

For many, this was the last Stagecoach performance before they graduate to pursue a career in the performing arts.

Stagecoach Haywards Heath performed with 32 other schools on the West End stage.

Briony Tanner, senior marketing executive at Stagecoach, said: “We were so excited to be able to hold this incredible event at the Shaftesbury Theatre again. We are so proud of the students, parents and teachers.”

