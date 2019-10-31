Haywards Heath ‘Photography Fairy’ shortlisted for award

A Haywards Heath based photographer has been shortlisted for an international award.

Nikki Goodeve, The ‘Photography Fairy’, has been nominated as a finalist in the Guild of Photographers Founders Cup.

The Guild runs The Founders Cup competition in acknowledgement of Roy Doorbar and Ian Gee, who founded the Guild in 1988.

Entrants were invited to submit three images and a panel of judges reviewed the entries, narrowing them down to just 12 finalists.

Nikki’s three image, entitled ‘A Grandfather’s Pride’, will now be prepared in print format and assessed by another panel of judges in December.

Lesley Thirsk, guild director, said: “To have been selected to reach the final is a great achievement, and shows how talented Nikki Goodeve is.”

The overall winner will be announced at an awards night held at a Jacobean mansion in Cheshire in February, where the winner will receive a trophy.

Find out more about Nikki Goodeve at www.photographyfairy.co.uk.