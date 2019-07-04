Haywards Heath primary school invites whole community for summer event

A Haywards Heath primary school is hosting its annual summer fair and the whole community is invited.

Tomorrow (July 5) St. Wilfrid’s CE Primary School is presenting ‘Midsummer Madness’ from 3.20pm to 6.30pm. Parents, prospective parents and the whole community are warmly invited to join the school for an afternoon of fun, games, and its famous barbecue.

Headteacher Simon Hateley said: "Midsummer Madness provides a great opportunity to come and see our wonderful school in action. Parents, teachers, children and our wider community all come together for an afternoon of summer fun, whilst also raising valuable funds for the school. Last year our summer fair raised £3,750, which was used to purchase new computers for the school’s refurbished computer suite.

"I’d also like to thank the ‘Friends of St. Wilfrid’s’ committee for organising this fabulous event, the volunteers who help to run, and of course, all of the local businesses that have generously donated prizes for the raffle."

Fun activities available on the day include arena games, stalls, bouncy castle and a disco dome, as well as face painting, ride-on animals and ‘Beat the Goalie’. There will also be opportunities to win on the tombola and in the summer raffle. Top prizes include vouchers for Boden, The Entertainer and Café Rouge, as well as tickets to local attractions, luxury hampers and much more. Plenty of refreshments will be available, including a barbecue, ice cream van, candy floss and drinks tent to choose from.