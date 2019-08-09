Haywards Heath pupil, 9, makes poster in fight against plastic

A Haywards Heath schoolboy has designed a poster to raise awareness about the effects of plastic use.

Eddie Barker, 9, who attends Blackthorns Community Primary School, was inspired after watching the BBC One program War on Plastic to learn more about the issue until he knew enough to make a poster.

Eddie Barker with his poster outside Haywards Heath Town Hall

Haywards Heath Town Council is going to use Eddie's poster for its litter picks and educational environmental programs.

The poster was praised by councillor Sandy Ellis, who hopes it will inspire the people of Haywards Heath to accept the challenge to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

She has also spoken to the Waste Partnership at Mid Sussex District Council and asked that it uses Eddie's poster.

