Haywards Heath resident Irene celebrates 100th birthday

Irene was born on September 28, 1921, and lived with her mother, father and brother in South Woodford before they moved to Wanstead.

In World War II she worked for the post office and was stationed at Nottingham sorting letters from and to soldiers on the front line.

After the war she met her husband Elmer ‘Jock’ Chapman at a dance in South Woodford and they married in 1948.

Irene Chapman from Haywards Heath celebrates her 100th birthday. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2109281.

They had one daughter, Elaine, who lives in Australia.

The family lived in Wanstead until 1977 before moving to Burgess Hill.

In 1990 Irene and Jock moved to Haywards Heath before Jock passed away in 2005.

Irene has enjoyed an active social life, being part of the Townswomen’s Guild, the church and scrabble clubs, and she has holidayed in many parts of the world.