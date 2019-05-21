Haywards Heath residents react to 'disgraceful ' Boots Pharmacy closure news

News that a Boots Pharmacy in Haywards Heath is to close next month has been described as 'disgraceful'.

The pharmacy in America Lane, Bentswood, Haywards Heath, is closing on Saturday, June 29, a spokesman has confirmed.

Resident Marjorie Burt said: “I think it is disgraceful that Boots Pharmacy is going to be closing in June.

"There are a lot of older people here who are going to find it a great hardship. Not only that, there are a great number of younger people with small children who will be affected.

" I have lived here since 1960 and we have always had a chemist and I have never been so incensed about something before.”

Resident Jackie Bishop said the area has a significant elderly population, with no private transport.

"For many of the residents around here, it is an absolutely infuriating decision," she said.

"The next nearest pharmacy is a 3/4 mile walk away, with no direct bus service, with the alternative being a mile walk into town, or on the bus, or the same to Sainsbury’s, where there is an in-house pharmacy."

Mrs Bishop said Boots is refurbishing 24 of its stores to be flagship 'glamour' beauty centres and on its website it 'trumpets itself as a responsible business in terms of supporting the local community'

"It is astonishing that on-one seems to have noticed the contradiction in terms here," she added.

Residents have set up a petition in a bid to ensure adequate healthcare provision is in Bentswood ward. The petition is for the attention of the NHS England and the Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group.

Anyone from Bentswood or who regularly uses the pharmacy and is wanting to sign the petition can contact ward councillor Stephen Hillier on 07830200722 or email Stephen.Hillier@westsussex.gov.uk.

Alternatively there are copies at Saltworks Cafe in America Lane. Or they can sign an online petition here.

Boots and NHS England has been contacted for a further response.

