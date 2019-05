A Boots Pharmacy in Haywards Heath is to close next month, the Middy can reveal.

The pharmacy in America Lane, Bentswood, Haywards Heath, is closing on Saturday, June 29, a spokesman confirmed.

Boots Pharmacy in America Lane, Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

Boots has been approached for more information.

READ MORE: Underground pipes to be cleaned in Haywards Heath

New relaxation group in Haywards Heath to combat strain of modern life