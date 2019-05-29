Haywards Heath’s National Trust park homes ‘hugely successful’ waterlily festival this summer

A hugely successful festival is set to return to one of Haywards Heath’s National Trust parks.

Sheffield Park’s famous lakes burst with colour during June and July and, to celebrate Waterlily Festival will return with a series of workshops, guided tours, installations and more.

Crimson waterlilies on the lake in Sheffield Park

Get a unique view of the elegant waterlilies by walking out onto the floating pontoon, or join guides as you absorb their wealth of knowledge on a free tour to the bottom of Pulham Falls waterfall; a viewpoint not normally open to visitors of the popular National Trust property.

Families and young explorers will have the opportunity to learn the secrets of these ancient and beautiful plants that are so perfectly adapted to their aquatic home. There will also be an opportunity for origami waterlily making and fabulous floating installations on the lake.

For those visitors inspired by the serene waterlilies, then why not take the opportunity to embrace your creative side? Limited tickets are still available via the Sheffield Park website for the Waterlily lino printing or photography workshops.

Don’t forget to stop by the plant sales area where you can buy waterlilies and other aquatic plants to take home for your garden pond, or head to the shop for a selection of gifts and waterlily souvenirs.