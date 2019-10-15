Haywards Heath slimming groups show support for Parkinson’s charity

Members of a weight loss club have been collecting clothes in support of a charity.

The two Haywards Heath Lighterlife Xpress groups have been donating clothes that no longer fit them to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

The fundraising drive is being led by group leader and mentor Rebecca Moore, who chose to support Parkinson’s UK because her husband’s nan suffered from the condition.

Rebecca said: “My clients are getting smaller and for the month of October, we’re raising money for Parkinson’s by hosting a clothes swap for the whole month. Clients donate clothes they no longer want, and if they find something else, they will donate towards this amazing charity. Any clothes left over, I’m going to take to a homeless charity.”

The Haywards Heath slimming group was launched earlier this year by Rebecca, who joined Lighterlife herself in 2016.

She said: “I decided to start up a Lighterlife Xpress group because I want to help people to lose weight. I have been there, I understand and now I want to pass on my experience and knowledge to help people.”

“Lighterlife Xpress Slimming groups are different because we talk about our relationship with food and why we overeat. We encourage our clients to carry on attending their meeting after they have reached their goal and follow our maintenance plan. We not only help clients to lose weight, we help them to maintain too. I don’t know another slimming club that offer this service.”

Rebecca is also taking part in the London Royal Parks half marathon to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-moore47.