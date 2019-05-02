Haywards Heath Spring Festival in pictures

Crowds flocked to Muster Green in Haywards Heath on Sunday for a fun-filled day of entertainment at the town’s Spring Festival. The annual event, which sees the whole community come together, has been hailed a great success. Steven Trice, town clerk at Haywards Heath Town Council, said: “Spring was truly sprung on Muster Green in Haywards Heath this weekend with maypole and morris dancers taking centre stage. Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank all the entertainers, the stall and pitch holders and all the fantastic residents who participated in making the afternoon a great success for the town.”

Blackthorns Primary Academys dance troupe

Spanish dancing was performed by the Algeria Dance Class

Ditchling Morris Dancers performing at the Spring Festival

One very proud young lady displays her Easter egg creation

