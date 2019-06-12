Haywards Heath St Wilfrid’s school rated ‘good' by inspectors

A ‘good’ rating from Ofsted has the staff and pupils celebrating at St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School in Haywards Heath.

A ‘good’ rating from Ofsted has the staff and pupils celebrating at St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School in Haywards Heath.

Following its previous inspection in 2017, which resulted in a grade of ‘requires improvement’, St Wilfrid’s has made many improvements, including the appointment of a new headteacher.

Simon Hateley joined in April last year, and the Ofsted report credits his determined leadership as putting the school firmly back on track, commenting that he has secured wide-ranging improvement to its teaching and learning.

As well as ‘effectiveness of leadership and management’, the Ofsted inspectors judged the school as ‘good’ in all other areas, including quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

The report notes that children learn well in the early years, enjoying the wide range of activities provided and as a result, they make good progress.

It also highlights that the pupils’ achievement in reading is a strength of the school. In 2018, the proportion of pupils who reached the higher standard in reading was nearly twice the national average.

Headteacher Mr Hateley said: “We are delighted that St Wilfrid’s is now officially a ‘good’ school.

“I am especially pleased that Ofsted recognised our school as a community of people, staff and parents/carers, all dedicated to the wonderful children we have the privilege of caring for, and of whom we are very proud.

“Thank you to all team here and the pupils’ parents and carers for all their support – we look forward to continuing the journey together.”

The Ofsted visit took place on May 8-9.

Areas highlighted by the inspector for further improvement included sharing the existing strengths in teaching across the school so that all teaching is of a consistently high quality. Also, ensuring that pupils deepen their learning across the full range of curriculum subjects.