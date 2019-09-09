Haywards Heath Town Day a 'resounding success'

Haywards Heath Town Day, which took place on Saturday (September 7) has been called a 'resounding success' by Haywards Heath Town Council.

Town residents and visitors enjoyed high temperatures and the various charity and exhibitors’ stalls which attended this annual event.

Haywards Heath Town Day 2019

An afternoon of fun and activities included a fun fair and performances on the stage from Algeria Dance, Fitsteps and Zumba, Marco the Magician, 100 Monkeys Band and a Status Quo

tribute band Quo-Caine playing on into the early evening.

The annual event, which has been running for over 25 years, had something for all the family, with the Mewes Vets hosting their annual dog show, traditional Punch & Judy shows, displays from the world-famous Imps motorcycle display team, and a 'Business Boulevard' and 'Volunteer Village' to show off the best opportunities in the town.

Town Mayor, councillor Alastair McPherson, said: "The weather was fantastic and a great day was had by all that attended.

"The charities, businesses and organisations that attended were pleased to see such a great attendance and I would like to thank everyone for supporting Town Day."

Arena highlights included the IMPS motorcycle display team with two demonstrations, Poi Passion fire show and a JCB digger demonstration.

There was also a Bike Smart and Blood Bike demonstration and performances from East Sussex College performers.

To see more photos from the day, please click here.