Haywards Heath Town Day a 'resounding success' - in pictures
Haywards Heath Town Day, which took place on Saturday (September 7) has been called a 'resounding success' by Haywards Heath Town Council.
Town residents and visitors enjoyed high temperatures and the various charity and exhibitors’ stalls which attended this annual event. An afternoon of fun and activities included a fun fair and performances on the stage from Algeria Dance, Fitsteps and Zumba, Marco the Magician, 100 Monkeys Band and a Status Quo
tribute band Quo-Caine playing on into the early evening. To find out more, click here.