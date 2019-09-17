Haywards Heath town day sees furry friends take part in dog show

The dog show at Haywards Heath Town Day saw 30 pets and their families competing for the top titles.

Organised by The Mewes Vets, the show kicked off with the pedigree dogs section. A number of dogs took to the ring for this round, ranging from Zazie the Maltese terrier to Max the dobermann. However, it was Lucy the Cocker spaniel who took first prize.

Next up were the crossbreeds. This round saw a number of poodle crosses represented, plus beagle and terrier types. The winner of this section was tiny Coco, a chihuahua cross jack russell terrier, whose hamper prize was bigger than she is.

The Most Handsome Male was a popular class, won by Buddy, the black and white beagle cross. The Prettiest Bitch was tough to judge. but April the border collie was named the winner.

Vet Julia Mewes, who judged the show, said: “I thought it was tough judging the first four classes, as there were so many gorgeous dogs to meet. But then my problems really started with Waggiest Tail! Every dog had such a tremendous happy disposition, and huge wags! I kept thinking I’d found the winner, until I moved on to the next one!”

The tail of crossbreed Penny was finally named the waggiest, and its owner was awarded the red rosette.

Next into the arena were the entries for Child’s Best Friend.

Julia said: “I love this class, and seeing the special bond between so many pets and the young people in their family. It was clear to me that the winner, Murphy, was a very special dog, who had a great relationship with the youngsters in his team.”

A new class this year was held for Best Rescue, which allowed many families to tell the stories of what their pets had been through before finding their forever homes. Tara the terrier claimed first prize in this class.

Finally, the novelty class, involving only the most agile and co-ordinated dogs, closed off the heats with a best biscuit catcher competition between Alice, Tara, and Ashka, who demonstrated the most agility whilst catching, including catching her winner’s rosette!

The final class for Best in Show being judged by Mayor councillor Alastair McPherson, a tricky task. The councillor decided that Alice should be named the winner.

The Mewes Vets would like to thank councillor McPherson for judging Best in Show, the council for the invitation to once again to provide the event at Town Day, the colleagues from the vets who sportingly volunteered to run the event, and the people of Haywards Heath who cheered everyone on.