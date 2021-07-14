Haywards Heath woman walks for 30 hours to raise charity funds

Freya Benson from NFU Mutual took part in the London 2 Brighton Challenge recently, making £1,140 through her JustGiving page.

Established in 1860, RABI is a charity that offers support to farming people of all ages and Freya is a volunteer who is part of their local committee.

“I have experienced first-hand the issues facing the farming community during the lockdown and wanted to do something to help them out,” said Freya.

Freya Benson at NFU Mutual in Haywards Heath raised £1,140 for The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI). Picture: NFU Mutual.

“Freya is a super star,” said Sally Field, RABI regional manager, South East.

“It’s a very impressive and difficult challenge to undertake and it’s really appreciated that she chose to raise money for RABI and support the farming community,” she added.

Now in its 10th year, the London 2 Brighton Challenge lets people complete the 100km journey at any pace, either continuously or with overnight stops or half and quarter-distance options.