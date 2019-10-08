Haywards Heath yoga event to support charities

A yoga and fitness teacher is set to host a charity yoga event for mental heath in Haywards Heath.

The YOGADi charity event, which will coincide with Mind Awareness Day, will take place on October 19 at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.

During the morning, organiser Diana Laker-Fullilove will be sharing her own mental health story publicly, before running a raffle with prizes from local businesses. Participants will then experience a YOGADi yoga flow class with an infusion of pilates, followed by a Les Mills Body Balance class taken by the body balance instructors from the Dolphin and Triangle Leisure Centres.

Finally, Bryony Hamerton from the BeYoga Studio will be teaching a gentle, calming yoga and mindfulness class.

Read more about Diana’s experiences here: https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/cuckfield-yoga-teacher-sets-up-fundraiser-for-mind-1-8657039

Diana held her first YOGADi Charity Event last year, raising both money and awareness for mental health and the charity Mind. A total of 60 people took part in the event, which raised £2,200 for Mind.

Diana said: “It’s a morning of both Yoga and Les Mills Body Balance from 9:30 to 12:30. Tea and coffee will be served through out the day alongside the cake sale. In the afternoon you can come along and be entertained by the fabulous Dance with Emily and her dancers, the audience will be entertained with great dance numbers from tap, jazz, modern and many more plus fantastic toe tapping music.

“This year I will still be raising both money and awareness for the mental health charity Mind, plus The Oscar’s Wish Foundation. All funds raised from this all day event will be split evenly between the two charities.”

Find out more about the event by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yogadi-mad-event.

Register a place for the morning of yoga at http://www.yogadi.co.uk/madevent, or for the afternoon of dance at http://www.yogadi.co.uk/dance.