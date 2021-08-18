Henfield Library reopens after essential repairs
Henfield Library has reopened after it was shut for essential repairs.
The building was closed temporarily while vital repairs to the roof were carried out, West Sussex County Council said.
The work was carried out after the library suffered from leaks.
A county council spokesman said earlier today, August 18: “After a temporary closure to complete some essential repairs to the roof, Henfield Library reopens today at 10am! ✅
“We can’t wait to welcome you all back to our fully weatherproof library.”