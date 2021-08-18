Henfield Library reopens after essential repairs

Henfield Library has reopened after it was shut for essential repairs.

By Sam Dixon-French
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:51 pm

The building was closed temporarily while vital repairs to the roof were carried out, West Sussex County Council said.

The work was carried out after the library suffered from leaks.

A county council spokesman said earlier today, August 18: “After a temporary closure to complete some essential repairs to the roof, Henfield Library reopens today at 10am! ✅

“We can’t wait to welcome you all back to our fully weatherproof library.”

West Sussex County Council