Here are the results from Mid Sussex community awards

The inaugural Mid Sussex Applauds Awards took place yesterday (Sunday, October 13) at Meridian Hall, East Grinstead, in celebration of the people and organisations who make the district a wonderful place to live.

The categories were Stronger Together, Take Pride in Mid Sussex, Young Achiever, Stronger Communities, Business in the Community, Young Volunteer of the Year, Good Sport, Lifetime Achievement, and Peer Nominated.

Councillor Colin Trumble, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: "A wide range of activities, fundraising and volunteer work has been undertaken.

"This year we have gone out into the community to ask for nominations and the response has been fantastic.

"It truly does demonstrate that our nominees are extremely well regarded within the community."

Stronger Together

This award is for an individual who has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a local project or community activity.

The winner of this award was Karen Williams, for reviving the Duck Fair which hadn't run since 2012. You can read more about the Duck Fair here.

Jane Hill and Sarah Cheesmur came in joint second place, for their respective volunteering in Sayers Common Community Shop and Hurstpierpoint Charity Shop, and setting up the Cuckfield Cuckoo Choir, Cuckfield Youth Club work and and homeless volunteering.

Third place was won by Gary Simons for his work with Mid Downs Hospital Radio.

Take Pride in Mid Sussex

This award is for residents who dedicate their time and energy into keeping Mid Sussex clean and green, take pride in their local area by creating community gardens, painting local spaces, upcycling or encouraging others to recycle.

The joint winners of this award were Colin McFarlin for his volunteer work as a Waste Prevention Advisor at West Sussex County Council, and Rob McIntyre for his creation of Balcombe Garden Guerillas, a group of volunteers who look after Balcombe Station gardens, as well as his renovation of Balcombe phone boxes.

Second place was Burgess Hill's terracycle recycling scheme, which has raised over £130 since May this year and saved over 78kg of waste from landfill.

Third place was Richard Inman who spends his time tidying up and mending things in Herontye, East Grinstead.

Young Achiever

This award is for someone who has, against all odds, overcome significant obstacles and made a positive difference to their own lives or to other young people through education, campaigning, or helping another overcome a difficult situation or personal problem.

The winner of this award was Peter McLeery, a 22 year old with autism and a mild learning difficulty, who created a petition when Haywards Heath Sixth Form College closed, gaining 3,000 signatures.

He also has a permanent job as ICT Technician at a local school.

Second place went to Oli Saunders, who has campaigned to get a bike pump track in Balcombe, going to Parish Council meetings, putting his case forward and taking questions from councillors.

Stronger Communities

This award is for a community group or organisation that has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a local project or community activity.

The joint winners of this award were Sussex Oakleaf, and Spire Cafe IT Support walk in and Ribbetts House IT support walk in, which has been running for five years.

At the IT walk in, lunteers provide 1:1 support and help those who have laptop, tablet and phone problems, and allow residents without computers to search the web and do online shopping.

Sussex Oakleaf ran The Big Mental Health Pop Up which created mental health awareness through allowing artists with mental health issues to display their art.

Second place went to Sussex Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Support Group, which was formed in June 2018 by Jane Green to support sufferers, family members and carers of those with EDS, a complex connective tissue disease.

Third place was won by Jubilee Hub, set up by Lizzie Scotcher to bring hope, belonging and happiness to people in the community who are isolated because of poverty, mental health issues, care giving, abuse or other challenges.

Business in the Community

This award is for a business which supports or makes a positive contribution to benefit and enhance community life.

First place went to Esther Featherstone of Swoove Fitness. Esther has raised over £200,000 and her lifetime goal is to raise £1 million.

You can read more about the continuing fundraising efforts of Swoove here.

Second place was won by Handcross Hardware and Craft, which has been run for 19 years and aims to offer value for money alongside providing support and activities for the local community.

Third place went to Mid Sussex Wood Recycling Project for its work with Pericles charity to provide meaningful work activities for 12 adults with learning difficulties, and The Mug Tree Tea Room which councillor Colin Trumble said he thought had the most nominations for its welcoming atmosphere, local charity work, and for being a hub of recycling and sustainability.

Young Volunteer of the Year

This award is for young people who have made a difference in their local community.

First place went to Ayo Odeyinde for his free Sports Summer Club during the summer holidays, running it for 20 primary school children every day.

Joint second place went to Stephen Beckett, who works with Music for Memories Mid Sussex to provide headsets for people living with dementia loaded with their favourite songs, and Nathan White, who has been working to improve Moat Pond.

Third place was awarded to Rhea Burman for her volunteer work with Kangaroos.

Good Sport

This award is for a club or individual who has made an outstanding contribution to support activity or sport in Mid Sussex.

First place went to Marion Hemsworth, who is current chairman, runner and member of Haywards Heath Harriers and the M in J&M Running, and works to coach and encourage members of all levels as well as fundraising for Crohn's and Colitis through running.

Second place was awarded to Linda Tullett who works at Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill, volunteers for Haywards Heath Harriers, helps out at Sussex Parkruns, and is responsible for track and field across the Sussex under 13, under 15 and Youth Develoopment League.

Lifetime Achievement

This award is for an individual who has made a substantial commitment to the community in their lifetime.

First place was won by Dorothy Lazenby, who has run to 4Sight Vision Support lunch clubs for older people with sight loss for the last 38 years, alongside being a Macmillan nurse doing regular night duties and a volunteer supporting asylum seekers at Gatwick Airport.

Second place went to Alan Kenny who cares and contributes to the village community through raising money and preparing events in Poynings, and marshalling the traffic in their annual bonfire night.

Third place was won by Barbara Alderson who has raised around £500,000 for St Catherine's Hospice through collecting unwanted gifts or leftovers from jumble sales and transforming them into desirable things that can be sold to raise funds, as well as running quiz nights.

Peer Nominated

This award is voted on by every other nominee, and the winner was Dorothy Lazenby.

Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to the winners!