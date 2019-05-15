Here is what to expect at this years Poynings County Fete

For another year running Poynings will be hosting its annual traditional Country Fete.

On Saturday, June 15, The Rectory Garden will be transformed for a day of fun and games.

Poynings is extremely lucky to possess a traditional Maypole which is brought out each year much to the delight of the children and adults who also indulge in this ancient pastime.

Traditional cream teas are served and for those wishing for something a little stronger – there is always the Pimm’s tent.

Raffles, tombola’s, plant stalls, book stalls and stalls for the children are all scattered in the garden along with many other games to partake in, including the old favourite of ‘splat the rat’ and fishing for ducks.

Children can be treated to a unique puppet show, not the usual Punch and Judy but a Woodland Wonder Story with handcrafted woodland puppets. While parents can be entertained by a live music performance.

All proceeds after costs are put towards the Church Restoration Fund.

The village has a beautiful 14th Century Church and is recognised as one of the finest medieval churches in Sussex. However, there is much repair work to be done.