Hickstead woman is crowned the Face of Burghley 2019

A Hickstead woman beat more than 100 entrants to be crowned the Face of Burgley 2019.

Morgan Ford-Osborne works as an Equine Sports Massage therapist and livery yard manager, and was chosen by a panel of experts – including EMG Model Management, internationally published photographer Ruthie Deane and Lincolnshire Pride lifestyle magazine – at a judging event on August 22, at The George Hotel in Stamford.

Morgan Ford-Osborne from Hickstead

The 24-year-old said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be the Face of Burghley 2019 and so excited to be taking part in a professional photo shoot.

“When I entered the competition I didn’t think for a second I would win – this really is a dream come true for me.”

Morgan will star alongside male winner Chris Almond, aged 37 from Leicestershire, and female runner up Hannah Allen, aged 35 from Surrey in a professional photo shoot on the first day of Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials and feature in the 2020 marketing campaign for the event.

She has also won a prize package worth more than £1,000 of items from the competition partners – luxury fashion and lifestyle brands Holland Cooper, HiHo Silver, Pol Roger and Fairfax & Favor.

The Face of Burghley 2019 competition was open to people from the age of 17 upwards.

The new competition, launched by Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, was to find people who encapsulate the verve, style and values of the event.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (LRBHT) has been taking place in the grounds of Burghley House on the Lincolnshire/Cambridgeshire border since 1961 and is widely recognised as one of the UK’s leading televised sporting events, attracting over 160,000 visitors in recent years.

Morgan will star in next year’s marketing campaign.