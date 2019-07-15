Horsham artist left ‘devastated’ after hospice sculpture vandalised

A Horsham artist has been left ‘devastated’ after her sculpture, part of a charity art trail, was vandalised.

Together We Are Strong, part of the St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to Heart trail, was damaged yesterday in West Street.

Horsham artist Irma Westerdijk was left devastated by the damage

Artist, Irma Westerdijk, said: “[I felt] really devastated. When it’s in a state like this it never will be the same.

“I’m not worried about my time. It’s more that people cant enjoy it. You do this... to raise awareness.

“It’s there for people to enjoy and hopefully bring a bit of money. This is the second one that’s got damaged.

“It’s probably drunk people that do not care. It’s ridiculous.”

The sculpture could be out of the trail for more than two weeks

Irma said she hopes to repair the artwork but it will never be as it was before the damage .

She added: “It’s not the same but similar [after you repair it].

“I have to add certain things, I have to recolour certain things.

“[People who see it after the repair] will say ‘oh it’s fine’. That’s not the point. It will be out of the trail.

“It has to dry for two weeks again. It will be out of the trail for quite a while and that’s the sad thing about it.”

Irma said she was fearful of damage ahead of the installation.

She said: “It was my biggest fear at the time. When they put it out in West Street I thought it was a waiting game.

“It’s heartbreaking. The good thing is I got already, yesterday evening, so many messages from people I didn’t know.

“It’s really nice to hear it takes a lot of attention but it’s not attention you want.”

“At the moment I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“It’s not the money it’s the sadness.

“If I can’t repair it, it’s not going to make as much money at auction.

“Some people say maybe it makes even more money but you don’t [know].”

