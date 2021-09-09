Horsham Race for Life 2021: All you need to know

Horsham Race for Life. Pic Steve Robards SR1913785 SUS-190306-113058001

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and makes a return after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here is all the key information you need to know.

When is it taking place?

Sunday, September 12 2021

Where is it taking place?

The fundraiser is taking place at Horsham Park, North Street, Horsham, RH12 2BP on paths and grass on a course which is relatively flat.

What time is it taking place?

A 3k run starts at 11am and a 5k from 11.45am starting next to the pond.

How much does it cost to enter?

Adults cost £14.99, children cost £10 unless they are under the age of six entry (girls and boys) who are free and do not need to be registered.

How can I enter?

To take part visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event and select the Horsham event. You can also sign up on the day.

Where is the best place to watch as a spectator?

The Horsham route is a double lap of Horsham Park so there are plenty of spectator spots.

Where is the best place to park?

There is no parking for this event. Participants have been asked to use town centre car parks or public transport. The town centre multi-storey car park at Swan Walk is a five minute walk from Horsham Park.

What other facilities will there be at the event?